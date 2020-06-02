NASHVILLE (WSMV) - For one small business in Nashville, it has been a tough few months.
Not only did COVID-19 shut down their business but their house was destroyed in the March tornadoes.
The owners of 'Clay Lady Studios' in Nashville have remained strong and are focusing on the future.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is speaking with them about their business' reopening and an event coming up for other tornado victims.
