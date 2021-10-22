NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville business owner and pastor Father Fred Dettwiller passed away Friday morning at the age of 89.
Dettwiller was the owner of DET Distributing, one of the largest beer distributors in Tennessee. He purchased the company in 1973, which now employs more than 300 people and serves 24 counties in Tennessee.
He was also an ordained priest at the Episcopal Diocese of Tennessee.
In addition, he and established the chaplaincy program at Metropolitan Nashville Airport’s public safety department.
Dettwiller was born in Memphis and moved to Nashville in 1951 once his father started DET Distributing. He graduated from Vanderbilt University as one of the institution's first philosophy majors.
“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of my good friend and mentor Father Fred Dettwiller. Father Fred, as many of us knew him, was a valuable asset to this community and especially to the American Red Cross as a dedicated Board member,” Joel Sullivan, Regional Executive for American Red Cross Tennessee Region, said in a statement. “He was always there for the Red Cross when called upon, ready to help in our mission. He was a great leader, and we will always value his contributions to our organization.”
Vanderbilt University plans to pay a tribute to him at their homecoming game against Mississippi State on Saturday.
A small, family-only service will be held soon. However, a celebration of life service is expected to be announced in the coming months.
