NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With Tennessee Titans season kickoff Sunday, a Nashville business helps professional teams learn about the cognitive traits of athletes.
Some of the best athletes in the world have the physical stature or attitude that excels them to the top. S2 Cognition in Nashville focuses specifically on what goes on in between the eyes and the body and the instincts that separate one player from another.
"Derived a battery of test to accurately capture instincts what baseball and football players do," Co-founder of S2 cognition Brandon Alley said.
The group began this idea seven years ago and has evaluated more than 10,000 athletes helping four professional sports leagues.
"Worked with handful of SEC football programs, work with Vandy baseball, LSU football," Alley said.
They've evaluated nine different sports, measuring abilities you can't see from the stands. Finally, S2 cognition showed us a bit of how it works in person.
"Now we have a way to bring those differences to light, to characterize every athlete's instincts," Scott Wiley said.
"Tell them where they are underdeveloped and how to help it - have these results now what do I do about it," Paul Phillips, who is the translator of science, said.
"What we are evaluating is the really high pace rapid decision that athletes have to make on the field...subsecond decisions and how quickly they can relate to them," Alley said.
They're now excited to bring this to youth sports. But, right now, at the professional level, their partnership is limited.
They are Nashville's best-kept secret. They understand that what they do is just a piece of the puzzle, but an attractive one as the science behind sports continues to evolve.
