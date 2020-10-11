NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville business is going viral on Tik Tok and they've decided to use their new popularity for good.
Music City Creatives recently put up videos of themselves making t-shirts and the videos are getting hundreds of thousands of views.
The business is now partnering with Urban Green Lab; they're making t-shirts that call attention to social justice and climate change. The shirts say things like "Climate change is racial justice" and "Y'all means all."
"Because 'y'all' is such as inclusive term, there's no gender affiliated with it, no sexual orientation affiliated with it," Steven Romeo of Music City Creative said. "We are a family and that's what we want Music City Creatives to be about, apparel and partnerships that evoke the sense of family and were all in this together."
The business says 50 percent of the profits from the t-shirts go to support urban green labs' education programs.
