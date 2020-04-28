Nashville bucks trend of cities using antibody testing

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - From Los Angeles to Boston to New York, antibody tests are being used as a barometer of how far COVID-19 has spread in their communities. But not Nashville.
In fact, ask the Metro Coronavirus Task Force about the antibody tests that are popping up on the market, and their directive to the public is clear.
“They’re a waste of time – and a waste of resources,” Dr. James Hildreth, CEO of Meharry Medical College, said.
Wait a minute. Isn’t this the same type of test that led New York to determine that 1 in 4 have been infected?
Didn’t one of the major COVID-19 testing labs just announce that anyone could buy an antibody test, to see if they had the virus but may have never known it?
It doesn’t matter, according to the Metro Coronavirus Task Force.
“Bottom line – antibody tests are springing up all over the place- but quite honestly, some of them are just honestly not that good,” Hildreth said.
To understand, you have to understand what the antibody test does and doesn’t do.
It does not test who currently has COVID-19.
But it does detect who has developed antibodies that have successfully fought off a coronavirus.
The “a” in that preceding sentence is important, because there are coronaviruses outside of COVID-19.
Hildreth said that’s why he’s apprehensive about the tests, as they may show someone has fought off “a” coronavirus, but are not specific enough to show that they fought off COVID-19.
Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said the city will hold off on using antibody testing until the FDA approves such a test that zeroes in on which people have successfully produced antibodies that fought off COVID-19.
“At this point – the city doesn’t have the plan to do (antibody testing) – but once there is a more approved antibody test that is universally accepted, that could be our next strategy,” Jahangir said.
Yet the promise of the antibody testing is tempting, as it does show which people have fought off a coronavirus (there’s that “a” again.)
And if someone has successfully fought off a coronavirus, even COVID-19, and didn’t even know it, could that lead to determining an immunity?
No so fast, says Hildreth.
“For the time being, having antibodies does not mean you are necessarily immune,” said Hildreth.
If you’d like to read more about the potential of these tests, click here for the latest from the World Health Organization.
