NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Multiple breweries in Middle Tennessee have joined the "Black is Beautiful" initiative in which brewers make the same beer "in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily."
Weathered Souls Brewing Company in San Antonio, Texas started the initiative and created the recipe. The participating brewers will make a Black is Beautiful imperial stout (10% ABV).
The following breweries in the Nashville area have joined the campaign:
- Southern Grist Brewing Company, Nashville
- Living Waters Brewing, Nashville
- Yazoo Brewing, Madison
- Evill Nash Brewing, Clarksville
- King's Bluff Brewery, Clarksville
According to the Black is Beautiful website, the breweries are asked to donate 100 percent of the beer's proceeds to "local foundations that support police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged."
Yazoo Brewing announced they will donate proceeds from the Black is Beautiful beer to Gideon's Army, a grassroots organization in Nashville working to end the school-to-prison pipeline. Gideon's Army also played a key role in tornado recovery in North Nashville.
According to a post on their Facebook page, Yazoo anticipates the stout will be ready to drink in late summer.
This story will be updated as more breweries join initiative.
