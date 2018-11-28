Nashville breweries celebrated Giving Tuesday the best way they know how: brewing beer.
Brewers from Black Abbey, Jackalope, TailGate, and Yazoo breweries met at the TailGate HQ on Charlotte Pike to brew the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA. All of the proceeds from sales of the new beer will go to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.
The Camp Fire is the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history. As of November 27, 88 people died in the fire. There are 158 people still unaccounted for, according to the Butte County Sheriff.
This wasn't just a Nashville effort. Breweries across the country brewed the Resilience IPA. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, which is located in Chico, Calif., led the charge. They provided the recipe to hundreds of brewers across the country, including those in Nashville.
"Anytime any kind of natural disasters happen, breweries are right there to lend a hand," said Wesley Keegan with TailGate Brewery. "It doesn't always have to be in our backyard, but we're always happy to help."
There is not yet a release date for the Resilience IPA, but brewers hope it makes it on shelves by early 2019, according to craftbeer.com.
(0) comments
