Luke Bryan celebrated the grand opening of his new restaurant and bar with a free concert on lower Broadway Monday night. It’s events like this that are adding to Nashville’s record breaking tourism.
“In the last couple years lower Broadway has exploded,” Executive Vice President of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation Deana Ivey said.
Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton are just some of the country artists who have opened bars along Broadway.
Monday night the newest bar owner Luke Bryan celebrated the grand opening of Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink with a free concert and block party. Some people traveling to Nashville from other states to hear him play.
“Ten hours yesterday from Richmond, Virginia,” Marianne Mize said.
Events like this are helping Nashville break tourism records.
“Tourism has been on a really strong high for seven years now,” Ivey said.
Ivey says 14.8 million tourists visited Nashville between July 1st, 2017 and June 30th, 2018, a 4.8% increase from the year before. Many of those tourists are staying in hotels. Ivey says 90 out of 93 months there was an increase in hotel rooms sold.
“That’s unprecedented,” Ivey said. “There’s no other destination in the world that has done that.”
People are noticing the trend and opening up shop.
“There are 100 new restaurants coming not just in downtown but in Nashville,” Ivey said.
Ivey says with continued free music and no cover charges at most bars, Music City will continue to draw tourists, with no sign of slowing down.
“It’s become such a year round destination,” Ivey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.