NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville, also known as the "It City," is breaking even more records for tourism.
Last year, Music City had 15.2 million visitors, compared to 14.5 million in 2017.
The city is taking steps to accommodate these guests. At least 14,000 more hotel rooms are either planned or in the works.
According to tourism officials, 133 new restaurants opened last year, and 60 more are expected to open this year.
The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. says visitors always tell them how nice and friendly people are, which keeps them coming back.
"Why wouldn't they want to come? Authentic, fun, entertaining, easy to get around, great music," said Deana Ivey with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Tourists also love visiting Nashville for holiday celebrations. This past New Year's Eve generated an all-time high of $23 million in direct visitor spending. Approximately 175,000 to 200,000 people attended the event.
