NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Many businesses in Nashville have been back to work for one week during phase one of Davidson County's reopening plan.
Under phase one of reopening, restaurants open at half capacity, chairs and tables are spaced out here and employees have to wear masks and wipe down surfaces after every use.
Folks at Big Bad Breakfast have been running under the county's new guidelines since they opened their doors to customers to dine-in on Monday, May 11th.
Manager Carl Bateman says him and his workers are taking extra precautions amid the on-going COVID-19 crisis.
The restaurant has a timer set every 15 minutes for employees to changes their gloves and wipe down touch surfaces like iPads for taking orders. There is also a timer set every 30 minutes for cleaning the bathrooms.
Bateman says these safety steps are also adding additional costs for the business when buying boxes of gloves, sanitizers, and to-go boxes.
Big Bad Breakfast had just been opened for a few months before the pandemic hit and they had to shut their doors.
Bateman says they are happy to have customers back in the building.
