NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Cookies can brighten anyone’s day.
That was the case for 9-year-old Abel Gannon. He got an invite to Christie Cookies today as a sweet way to thank Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
Gannon was surprised and excited to learn that his holiday season gingerbread tin can cover design is this season's winner at Christie Cookies.
Throughout his nine years of life, Gannon has been in and out of the hospital. He spent his first nine months of life in the hospital.
“All three of our boys have spent significant time in Children's Hospital,” Bekah, Abel’s mom, said.
The cookie, hospital blended recipe has happened now for 10 years. More than 6,000 tins have been sold.
The sales go directly to the efforts of Children's Hospital.
“It’s just so heartwarming to know that their artwork allows us to give back and support them and the community,” Cindy Conperry from Christie Cookies said.
Now that the family is healthy, Bekah is having a lot of fun. But as a Mom of everyday bumps and bruised football-playing boys, Vanderbilt Children's Hospital is still on her contacts list.
“Yeah they've been there three times, three boys to the emergency department,” Bekah said.
