NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Anthony Warner's neighbor said he and his wife were floored to learn he was named the Nashville bomber, and deeply unsettled when they realized the RV that housed the bomb was parked 15 feet from his kitchen window for weeks.
For nearly 20 years, Steve Schmoldt said he and Anthony Warner, who he knew as Tony, were 'over-the-fence' neighbors.
"We'd talk about the yard, the weather," he recalled. He described him as a meticulous man, who cared thoughtfully for his dogs.
On Christmas morning, from miles away in Antioch, Schmoldt said he felt the blast that rocked downtown Nashville.
"It shook the windows," he said. "We didn't know what it was, but we definitely felt it."
The next day, he would learn the RV that detonated on 2nd Avenue was the same one his neighbor had parked in the yard.
"It was less than 15 feet from our kitchen window."
Schmoldt said Warner had the RV for years, and it wasn't until recently that he moved it inside that same fence they shared so many neighborly exchanges over.
"It was very upsetting. It's very disturbing just knowing that it was here," he said, adding that he could remember nothing out of the ordinary about his conversations with Warner. "We would joke around and talk, and he never had any kind of dark disposition, or never said anything mysterious to me."
"I've tried to turn it around in my mind and try to figure out why he felt he had to do what he did."
Schmoldt said the only piece of the story that sounds like his neighbor on the other side of the fence was the warning played from the RV.
"He was trying to make a point about something, I don't know what, but I really don't think he wanted anybody to get hurt."
Schmoldt said Warner once told him he installed 14 cameras outside his Antioch duplex, but otherwise couldn't recall anything that he would classify as paranoid behavior.
