NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Thursday night, Tennessee will be the center of the world’s attention, a stage Rep. Jim Cooper said is set for Nashville history.
“I think it's fantastic,” Cooper said. “You know, a lot of Tennessee fans have felt left out for years. We're not a swing state. We don't get all the attention of Ohio or Pennsylvania or Florida.”
Cooper says all that attention is crucial.
“Belmont, through their own generosity and hard work, will give Nashville an absolutely historic role. A final debate, probably the most important election of our lifetimes. Maybe in American history,” he explained, calling the publicity priceless.
“It will help every hotel, every restaurant, every bar, every stage in Nashville, for many, many years to come. It's really one of the most unselfish things that a local institution could possibly do. To do a double backflip and to rearrange everything in and around Belmont, to make this happen.”
Cooper said he ultimately thinks this kind of national spotlight will boost businesses impacted by the economic shutdown.
