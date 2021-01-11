NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Over the weekend Nashville began vaccinating people over the age of 75 against the coronavirus.
1,200 doses were ready for those who had an appoint to receive the vaccine.
600 doses were administered on Saturday and another 600 on Sunday.
We encourage anyone age 75 or older who has not yet set an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine to join the waitlist. As appts become available, those on the waitlist will be contacted to be vaccinated.— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) January 8, 2021
TWO WAYS TO JOIN WAITLIST
LINK: https://t.co/mGy8v1HCiX
CALL: 615-862-777 pic.twitter.com/7KZY8g3vEG
Metro Health spokesperson Brian Todd says vaccinations are staggered to keep lines moving.
"We don't want our 75 and up standing out in the cold, so the way we have it set up today is to do about 150 vaccines every two hours," Todd said.
Each person vaccinated will receive a vaccination card at the end of their appointment letting them know when to come back for their second shot.
The card also lets them know whether they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
.@NashvilleHealth officials today have confirmed that all of the January weekend slots for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 75 and older have been filled.— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) January 8, 2021
TWO WAYS TO JOIN WAITLIST
LINK: https://t.co/IaPsTlDPlw
CALL: 615-862-7777 pic.twitter.com/H7xGBVXbKz
Right now there is a waitlist for the 75 and older group to receive a vaccination.
To sign up for a vaccination appointment click here. Remember, the waitlist is only for those 75 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.