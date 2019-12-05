NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - THE craft beer business keeps growing and is usually started by people with college degrees looking to make money and have a little fun.
Turtle Anarchy is the perfect example here in Nashville.
Andrew Kamp had quite a few beers in college.
"Oh yeah, lots of it. That's what got me through college," he joked.
However, the beer actually inspired him to make a career. Kamp eventually graduated college, but he never graduated from the beer, because now he's making it.
His brewery, Nashville Craft Brewery Turtle Anarchy, produces 2,000 barrels a year.
The stout is his best seller, with nine varieties from light to dark, just like his work days - starting at 5 a.m. and finishing at sometimes 2 a.m.
But this isn't a college party, it's work, which makes you wonder where's the staff. It's just Kamp making, selling, marketing and competing with bigger breweries.
"I'm a little guy who does big things," Kamp said.
