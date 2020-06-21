NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More business will be able to take place on Monday, June 22 when Nashville enters Phase Three of its plan to reopen the economy during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Bars are now among the businesses able to operate, restaurants able to bring back their bar seating. Some businesses feel its still too soon.
"I think everyone was eager to get back in and hang out," said co-owner of Harding House Brewery Matt Fung-A-Fat.
When Nashville enters Phase 3, bars will be allowed to serve at half capacity, while restaurant dining areas continue to serve at three quarters capacity.
"I think we’re all just trying to navigate it as best we can and we’re trying to follow all the guidelines that have been recommended to us from everyone," said Fung-A-Fat.
Harding House Brewery only just recently reopened its taproom, pouring a cold one for guests, but Fung-A-Fat tells NEWS4 they do not have plans to reopen the bar any time soon.
"We’re trying to take things on the more - we’re airing on the side of caution," said Fung-A-Fat "Our primary concern is the safety of our customers as well as our staff."
Many people have expressed concerns about COVID-19 spreading further. NEWS4 previously reported Mayor John Cooper's announcement to move into Phase 3 came as Nashville has had high positive test results as well as several days of over 100 people testing positives. The virus transmission rate is higher now that it has been in the past.
"So until we feel we have proper protocol proper processes in place on our end we’re just going to keep things as is," said Fung-A-Fat.
Phase Three will allow the following items:
- all Metro Parks and Facilities to open
- all Metro Schools and Educational Facilities can open with restrictions determined by County COVID-19 metrics
- all Metro camps including day and overnight family camps may operate at full capacity and practice social distancing at all times
- restaurants may continue to offer dine-in service at 3/4 capacity
- retail store and commercial businesses may continue at 3/4 capacity
- exercise, high-touch, and close contact businesses like hair and nail salons may continue to operate at 1/2 capacity
- bars may open at 1/2 capacity
All residents are being advised to continue wearing masks when leaving their homes.
Personal gatherings should be kept to under 25 people.
Anyone who is 65 years or older or anyone with underlying medical conditions is advised to stay home. Those who can work from home are asked to continue to do so.
See more about Mayor Cooper's Phase 3 announcement here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.