The band Daikaiju is known for setting things on fire.
So perhaps it comes as no surprise that it happened during their Nashville performance last week.
Cell phone pictures show the band on the roof of the Springwater Supper Club squirting lighter fluid into flames on the top of a van.
Then videos show them inside setting a drum on fire.
Someone sent the images to the fire department and News4 confirmed, the Fire Marshal is now investigating the incident.
"People don't realize how dangerous it is, how quickly things can change, how the accelerant itself even in the container can explode," said Doctor Anne Wagner, the burn director at Vanderbilt.
Wagner couldn't talk about this specific case.
What she could say is: fire, fuel and crowds do not mix.
"You're squirting it from a distance. You run the risk of it going anywhere. You don't have control of it. People are in a group around it. That then keeps the fuel from the gasoline in a more confined area as well, which can lead to almost like a mushroom cloud effect if those fumes themselves burst into flames," said Wagner.
The owner of the bar declined our request for an on camera interview.
He said they told the band not to set fires, but they had extinguishers nearby just in case.
They've booked this band several times in the past, but he said he doesn't know if they'll be invited back.
As for the band, we tried, and haven't been able to reach them yet.
In the mean time experts warn situations like this are not safe.
"It only looks cool as long as it works, but then if something goes wrong, then it's a very different situation," said Wagner.
The Public Information Officer for the Nashville Fire Department, Joseph Pleasant, said, "It is important everyone stay aware of their safety when enjoying live entertainment and nightlife in Nashville. If ever they feel a place is overcrowded, operating in ways that could be violating the fire code or causing any other hazard to the public, they should leave the place immediately. People can report the dangers they observe to 911 if it is an immediate danger to the public. They may also report violations through HubNashville.”
