Nashville, TN (WSMV)- The Peter Pan performances scheduled for this weekend at Nashville Ballet have been canceled due to water damage.
On Friday morning, the fire suppression system in the James K. Polk Cultural Center suffered a mechanical failure, resulting in water damage to Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Andrew Jackson Hall stage and Nashville Ballet’s sets and production equipment.
The significant amount of damage would prevent staff, dancers, and musicians from entering and using the facility safely.
Currently, the Nashville Ballet is looking at the extent of the damage and deciding if the performances could be rescheduled.
