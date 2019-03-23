The Nashville Ballet is helping special needs children learn the art of dance.
The New Prospectives Program ended its 11-week run on Saturday.
The classes provided students with disabilities and special needs to experience dance in a studio environment.
The program was led by an occupational therapist where students learned dance technique, which helps their confidence along the way.
“Their self-esteem has just sky-rocketed. Their knowledge about dance technique and things like that. They can tell you what it is and they can show you,” said Hannah Mariani. “They can turn and show you their ballet arms and things like that. They’ve learned so much about technique and what being in a dance class you get, but also a place where they can grow in confidence.”
Another program is scheduled next season.
