NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New video shows a break-in at a bakery in the Wedgewood-Houston area of Nashville. The owner said this burglary is not the first one over the past few months.
Owner Adam Carmean confirmed to News 4 that thieves have broken into his bakery Baked on 8th three times since October.
The bakery posted a new surveillance video of the break-in to its Instagram story. To see the video, click here.
In the video, the thieves smash the front door early Tuesday morning but did not take anything from the bakery.
News 4 is talking with Carmean and will have a live report starting at 4 p.m.
