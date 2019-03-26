Legal issues stop us from calling this weekend's College Basketball tournament the Sweet 16, so we won't. But it can't stop us from calling a bakery on 16th Street the Sweet 16th, so we will.
The game there isn't basketball, it's love. Call it what you want, the partnership between Dave and his wife Ellen is a complete slam dunk.
"We are a Mom and Pop for better or worse, we are a Mom and Pop."
Proud of it, considering how friendly, family businesses are fading away.
The cookies are sweet, so is the attitude.
Dave's a self-described sugar dealer, with some of the best confections in town.
Treating customers like the neighborhood friends they are.
Dave and Ellen have been married 25 years and opened the bakery in 2004.
"We'd rather be together doing something than not, I agree I'd rather be with my best friend than not."
Sweet success, simply, in that Mom and Pop way.
"That's what we are a Mom and Pop Business, and soon we'll be Grandma and Grandpa."
The bakery biz starts early in the morning, that's why they close at 2 p.m. Someday the grandkids will thank them for that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.