There is no question, our city has experienced history again and again this year. In some cases, recovery can feel slow. To help the city look and feel more welcoming comes an effort called Artists on Board.
For a Nashville artist, there are so many canvases. Artists create work on the side of old buildings, on multi-level parking garages, overlooking city streets.
Artists Aaron Grayum and Billy Martinez have canvases in the middle of a downtown that's moving, full of guitar cases again.
"With my art, I try to show people that they matter, and they're not alone," said Grayum.
"With my art, I just like the way it touches different people," added Martinez.
They're adding swipes of color to a city already known for feeling so alive, a city that's seen a lot in these last few months.
On the same night as a huge peaceful protest against police brutality and racism, there were separate vandalisms and thefts at businesses downtown.
Weeks later, many of those businesses still have windows and doors boarded up.
"It's been heartbreaking," said Martinez. "I've walked the city and seen the damage that's taken place. Some of them are mom and pop shops. It's been really hard too cause we've had so many things happen at once from the tornado to the pandemic."
"It's been a real just kind of roller coaster," said Grayum.
Martinez and Grayum can help.
The District Nashville non-profit is using money from past fundraisers to bring in artists for a gift to downtown.
Artists are taking on the boards all over downtown and changing them into something beautiful.
"It's like a family out here, so I really just felt a calling to do this," said Martinez, showing a floral painting he created on the boards of a building on 2nd Avenue.
"I wanted it to show diversity and inclusivity," said Grayum, showing his painting next to Martinez's work. "We've got hands of all shapes and colors and sizes all playing the same piano together."
Grayum and Martinez are proud of their city. In a place of so many canvases, these canvases, they'll never forget.
"As an artist, I feel like it's my place to come in and say something good," said Grayum.
