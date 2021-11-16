NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Musical Instruments don't last forever, so what do you do the day that music dies. A Nashville woman says you find a way to bring it all back to life in a completely new way.
Emily Winters is doing a project called “Strings for Hope.” It’s all about resurrection for old, used and worn-out guitar strings.
They come straight from Winters’ art studio in Germantown. They made music now sings a different tune as necklaces and bracelets.
“Yah, seeing the beauty in what is broken and trashed then seeing the beauty of what that can potentially be able to be is inspiring,” Winters said.
Emily's studio hidden on Taylor Street is part of Nashville's Art Collective. The strings all given to her for free from Nashville musicians looking to give them another purpose. Some proceeds serve an even bigger purpose helping those fighting addictions, people like Nashville's Smiley Moore.
“I am a recovering drug addict,” Winters said.
Those days now four years in her past, ever since Emily offered her a full-time job here. She picked it up quickly and now sees beauty in things she could never see before.
Now it’s the realization that she can make something that people actually want to buy. It’s the connection from broken to restored that is obvious here, thank Emily for making it happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.