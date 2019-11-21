William Warner

William Warner

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville arson suspect will spend the next six years on community corrections after pleading guilty to two counts of arson.

Man admits to setting fire to multiple buildings in downtown Nashville

The Nashville Fire Department said 25-year-old William Warner set fires at a Goodwill facility and the abandoned Haddox Pharmacy in January 2019. He will spend six years on community corrections.

Community corrections, according to law enforcement, are court ordered suspensions of a prison sentence with intensive community based supervision and treatment that is performed by agencies that contract with the state. Offenders actually get jail credit for the time served on the program. 

Warner was initially facing three charges of arson and was booked into the Davidson County Jail on a $45,000 bond. 

