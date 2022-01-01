NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville area fared well against Saturday’s severe weather.
However, there were reports of trees down in some parts of the area. A partial tree fell off of Clarksville Pike, near Joelton.
A Metro Police officer was outside to prevent people from running into the tree.
Other than that and some tree limbs, lots of people are safe tonight.
There are not a lot of reports of any serious damage in the Metro area, especially when it comes to such an unseasonably warm winter.
