NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Ralph Schulz, President and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce says he knows it’s going to be a rocky road for small business owners as we continue to take precautions due to the coronavirus. He also wants business owners to know there are resources out there to help them.
“This is the biggest challenge to hit businesses in Nashville in a long time, Schulz said.
Schulz says his office has received several calls from small business owners looking for advice.
“We’re hearing from a lot of small business that are saying--we’ve got short cash flow--we’re having to make decisions right now and some of those decisions will influence whether we can survive as a small business or not,” Schulz said.
Schulz is doing his best to keep business owners informed.
“Immediately what we’re doing is the Chamber and the Entrepreneur Center are partnering to do webinars later this week. On Thursday at 5pm we’ll have a webinar on how to recover from the tornado… on Friday at noon we’ll have a webinar on how to manage the coronavirus issues. And those are really aimed at entrepreneurs and small businesses,” Schulz said.
The Chamber has also convened a business conditions council with key leadership from 14 different industries.
“As we did during the flood in the recession, that group will meet to talk about what are the things we should be doing to bring ourselves out of this as quickly as possible,” Schulz said.
If you’d like more information on resources, click here: https://www.nashvillechamber.com/landing-pages/coronavirus-resources
