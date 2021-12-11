Nashville apartment evacuated after 'heavy smoke' in building

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tenants were evacuated from a Nashville apartment on Saturday morning after a fire.
Firefighters responded to 11 Music Square after Nashville Fire said an "issue in the elevator shaft resulted in heavy smoke on one of the floors. "
Tenants are expected to be able to return to their homes on Saturday after a safe evacuation.
