Nashville and tanks after MLK's death
The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a groundbreaking moment in the Civil Rights Movement.
The newspaper photos from 50 years ago clearly show how.
For Gloria McKissack, it was literally a ground-shaking moment.
"And I said, 'what is that?' I got up, it sounded like a train or a truck had passed through, had gone by or something."
Nashville looked like scenes straight out of McKissack's TSU History books.
"And I looked out the window and there was a tank on the ground in front of my apartment, if I opened the window I could have reached out and touched it."
Except this was now her neighborhood.
"As far as I could see, I saw troops and tanks...it was like a siege, the city had been taken over.
Martial law and 4,000 troops from the National Guard came to town to keep the peace.
The sights were hard to believe. Dr. King's assassination was too.
"I just remember being angry, I was not just fearful, I was angry."
There were shootings, protests, and set-fires.
Gloria, 50 years ago, tried to understand it.
"I was just at a loss, where do we go from here?"
Today, she just hopes new Nashville learns from this.
"Most people do not know that information, they were not here."
Race relations in Nashville improved over time after Dr. King's death. The students of the 1960s are the parents and grandparents of today. They encourage their kids to hold peaceful rallies for their own causes.
