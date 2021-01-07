NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Although Nashville has had quite a dismal year between natural disasters, a pandemic and a bombing, our city is not slowing down when it comes to the number of people who want to live here. 

In 2020, Nashville ranked among the top U.S. cities that people are moving to.

In an annual report showing the nation's top migration destinations released by United Van Lines, more than 60 percent of moves to Nashville were households making a new home here.

Nashville ranked the 9th most popular city people were moving to last year, and Tennessee as a whole ranked the 7th most popular state, seeing an increase of inbound movers.

The study even breaks down why so many people are moving here, and where they’re coming from.

The majority are coming to Music City for work. While being closer to family and a retirement destination followed in second and third.

As for where they’re coming from, it looks like many are migrating south.

The top five states that people are moving from are New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Connecticut and California.

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden

