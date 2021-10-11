NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Travelers at the Nashville International Airport tried to get refunds on Monday after Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend.

For Joan Schuler and her family, they should be on a family vacation in Disney World. Instead, they are in the Southwest BNA lines trying to get a refund, along with other upset travelers.

"Going back to Indiana," Schuler said. "Once we got to our gate, we found out our flight was canceled. Found out there were no flight going out until Monday possibly."

Schuler said they canceled their flight and vacation altogether.

"We are back here before we head home to see if we can get our money back," Schuler said.

Nashville airport packed with people following Southwest cancellations NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Travelers continue to face headaches as they attempt to fly in or out of Nashville International Airport going into Monday.

Cody Poole and Matthew Bandiw said their flight to Austin is on time. But they prepared for the worst after Southwest blamed poor staffing, bad weather, and air traffic control issues for the cancellations.

"We were a little worried," Poole said.

"Nothing went wrong, but the group chat was definitely going last night," Bandiw commented.

Amy Townsend said she tried to fly out of BNA Sunday morning after canceling her 9 a.m. flight. However, she added that she decided to rent a car to make the ten-hour drive back to Baltimore.

"It took me three different rental car companies I had to go through to get a rental car," Townsend explained.

While Southwest canceled almost 30% of their flights on Sunday, other airlines such as American canceled 2%, and Spirit canceled 4%.

Southwest canceled more than 2,000 weekend flights and the disruption continues The long weekend got a bit longer for Southwest customers after the airline canceled more than 2,000 flights Friday through Sunday.

Flight booking experts with Scott's Cheap Flights said Southwest doesn't have interline agreements, which means they can't put you on another airline. So a traveler's only option is to catch a later Southwest flight. But if you don't get a later flight, a traveler is entitled to a cash refund.

They also recommend that you try and reschedule if their flight is canceled as soon as possible, whether that's in-person, call customer service, or use the airline's smartphone app.

The cancellations also follow the airline's announcement to mandate vaccines for all employees.

Trevecca cross country team scrambles for flight home after cancellation Trevecca Nazarene University’s cross country team is scrambling for a way home after its flight from Chicago to Nashville was canceled on Saturday.

Southwest Airlines sent News4 this statement: