NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Airport is says they saw a record number of passengers on Sunday; the first time since the pandemic began. They reported 30,589 departing screen passengers. That number is just behind the airport's all-time high of 32,828, set in October of 2019.
“Sunday’s passenger volume is the best we’ve seen in almost two years, which is very welcome news and an encouraging sign of recovery as we emerge from the pandemic,” Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO said. “As confidence returns to air travel, we are continuing to increase air service opportunities and enhance ongoing COVID-19 safety measures. All the while, we’re building a bigger, better airport to serve even more passengers with our BNA® Vision expansion and renovation program. We’re excited to welcome more and more travelers back to BNA and see a bright future on the horizon,” Kreulen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.