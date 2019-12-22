NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport is seeking your help in identifying several individuals that were caught on surveillance cameras attempting to steal multiple vehicles from the rental car facility.
At around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, 7 black males got out of a Nissan Armada with a temp tag and began attempting to steal multiple vehicles.
Video shows the unsuccessful attempts by the suspects to steal multiple vehicles including a red pickup truck.
After several failed attempts, the suspects were able to leave the property in a stolen white BMW SUV and police believe the suspects came from the Memphis area and may return to that area with the vehicle.
While leaving, several of the men ran on foot resulting in one being caught while trying to jump a fence to escape.
This suspect was arrested and charged by the Nashville Airport Police.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Airport Police Dispatch Center
