NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Travelers continue to face headaches as they attempt to fly in or out of Nashville International Airport going into Monday.

Passengers are packed into the airport as people continue to show up for flights as they continue to cancel in the Southwest terminal.

Many like Joyce Ugokwe had to wait hours in the airport Monday morning.

"I thought it would be a regular flight because I had no problems getting here…and then nope it turned out to be a disaster. So, I am going to try to get home," said Ugokwe.

Others with similar stories rebooked their flights and hoped they wouldn’t fall through.

“I will get home around midnight, it's better than nothing but if this one gets canceled then I won't be home until Wednesday," said Geraldine Jeannot

Trevecca cross country team scrambles for flight home after cancellation Trevecca Nazarene University’s cross country team is scrambling for a way home after its flight from Chicago to Nashville was canceled on Saturday.

Southwest has canceled nearly 2,000 flights over the weekend. Roughly 27 percent of their daily operations.

The company is attributing the cancellations to air traffic control issues along with disruptive weather.

“I will definitely take a hit financially, but I am just trying to stay positive about it. I'm not trying to stress. There is literally nothing I can do," stated Jeannot.

The cancellations also follow the airline's announcement to mandate vaccines for all employees.