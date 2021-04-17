NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - BNA airport has increased their parking prices affecting anyone who needs to park longer than 10 minutes.
Parking at BNA is still free for those able to get in and out in 10 minutes or less. However, anyone parking longer than that will have to pay $8. The rate increases to $16 for anyone needing to park between 30 minutes to 24 hours.
Officials at Nashville International Airport said they saw the most passengers with spring break travel since the pandemic started this past weekend.
Transportation services are saying the increases are taking a toll on their businesses already struggling to rebound from COVID-19 setbacks.
Shaun a transportation driver says the fees are adding up. "You can imagine having VIP clients that you have to pick up and they have to walk maybe a mile or even more, to a parking garage when they’re paying elite money.," Shaun said. "To do this three or four times a day at $16, you do the math – that’s a lot."
BNA says they made these changes earlier this week to compensate for passenger growth at the airport over the recent weeks. BNA added these rates are less than they were before the pandemic which was $24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.