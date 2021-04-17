NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - BNA airport has increased their parking prices affecting anyone who needs to park longer than 10 minutes.

Parking at BNA is still free for those able to get in and out in 10 minutes or less. However, anyone parking longer than that will have to pay $8. The rate increases to $16 for anyone needing to park between 30 minutes to 24 hours.

Transportation services are saying the increases are taking a toll on their businesses already struggling to rebound from COVID-19 setbacks.

Shaun a transportation driver says the fees are adding up. "You can imagine having VIP clients that you have to pick up and they have to walk maybe a mile or even more, to a parking garage when they’re paying elite money.," Shaun said. "To do this three or four times a day at $16, you do the math – that’s a lot."

BNA says they made these changes earlier this week to compensate for passenger growth at the airport over the recent weeks. BNA added these rates are less than they were before the pandemic which was $24.