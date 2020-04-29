NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Elizabeth Donaldson, like many others, found her life changed in a matter of hours as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across Middle Tennessee and the United States.
The Nashville actress, photographer stylist and scientologist, had lots going for her, until the pandemic put everything on hold.
"I went from living the dream, with two feature films in the works, to my entire industry shutting down," she said.
As the pandemic raged on, Donaldson began searching for what she could do. Her mother, an award-winning quilter, had recently posted an online tutorial on how to make face masks.
Donaldson, who had been sewing since at a young age, fired up her sewing machine, pulled out some fabric from her garage and made her first mask - one filled with sunflowers.
She then took a picture of her creation and posted it to social media, announcing she was making masks for those who needed them. Donaldson expected to receive around 20 or so requests for masks, but instead got 400 requests in the first few days.
To fulfill the requests, Donaldson worked around the clock and donated a mask for everyone she sold. Not long after, local hospital workers and first responders were found sporting their masks Donaldson had made for them.
Their masks featured a superhero-patterned fabric.
“I pick a hospital and drop off masks at their front door or provide them to Salvation Army workers who are helping the homeless,” Donaldson said. “These are the people putting their lives on the line to care for the most at-risk populations or those who already have COVID-19, so it’s incredibly satisfying to be able to provide them some calm and peace of mind and to bring them comfort and health. It’s taking a situation that could otherwise make you feel scared and strange and turning it into something that can be potentially beautiful.”
Donaldson has received orders from North Dakota to Philadelphia, but she invited Nashville residents to drop by her front porch to pick up their masks in order to ease the burden of local post offices.
At her front porch, she will also supply you with the "How To Keep Yourself & Others Well" booklet, which can also be downloaded for free here.
Donaldson also feels many people in Nashville and Middle Tennessee are stepping up to help each other during these trying times.
"This is why this is my home," she said. "This is a community filled with people who are always going to help each other."
