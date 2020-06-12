NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville man is trying to use his acting and comedian skills to facilitate difficult conversations about race.
Whether its singing or sewing, lots of people including actor Jeffrey Jones have been using their talents to spread joy and help others over the past few months.
When COVID-19 and quarantines first hit, Jones started performing Broadway hits.
“Basically, I just wanted to make people laugh as much as I could,” Jones said.
Then came the horrific death of George Floyd, Jones said he saw the protests, but couldn't participate because of his own health issues. Next, he saw the fights breaking out on social media about racism
“Suddenly everybody is screaming and blocking, and nobody hears everything and that was also frustrating,” Jones said.
That’s when he decided to do something about it in his own style. Jones created a video and shared it online. It is an unlikely combo of silly and serious to have conversations about race.
“I just wanted it to specifically be about this message ‘hey you may not know these things are offensive, but they’re offensive and we can laugh about it and then educate ourselves and move on,’” Jones said.
To watch the full video, click here.
To see other videos by Jones, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.