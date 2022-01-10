NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As Covid cases rise in Middle Tennessee, so are cases of the flu. According to a new report, Nashville this week ranks in the top 10 city for flu cases in the country. Last year, there was hardly a flu season thanks to stricter Covid protocols in place keeping more people home. Doctors have been hammering home getting vaccinated for Covid and are now reminding folks to check off that flu vaccine, too.

Jocelyn Ballentine and her son got re-tested for COVID Monday.

"It just hit us all at once," Ballentine said. "I am surprised my son got it."

They first tested positive about a week ago.

"I had a day of chills, fatigue and no energy," Ballentine said.

Since those symptoms overlap with symptoms of other common illnesses like the flu, she wasn't sure what virus she had.

"Before I got tested, I didn't know what it was," Ballentine said.

This season, Vanderbilt clinics are swabbing patients for both Covid and the flu as flu cases are on the rise. This comes as Tennessee ranks third in the country for flu cases. That is according to Walgreen's Flu Index which provides information on the number of incidences in an area using retail prescription data. Nashville ranks as the number seven city in the nation this week, seeing a 113 percent increase month over month.

"The people at greatest risk of these complications are the same as those at highest risk of COVID," Dr. William Schaffner at Vanderbilt said.

Schaffner said he predicts this flu season to be moderate to moderately severe, crediting the increase this year to people being out of isolation and kids back in school.

"Doctors' offices, minute clinics and emergency rooms are already substantially busy with people having illnesses," he said.

"Until recently this was most assuredly Covid, but now we have flu in the mix. It is a bit of a twindemic."

Ballentine said she and her son are happy to be on the mend.

"Wash your hands and be aware of who you are around to be protected against COVID, the flu, anything out there," Ballentine said.

The state of Tennessee previously ranked number one in the nation for flu cases back in November. Two other Tennessee cities join Nashville in the top 10 list. Knoxville is ranked number one nationwide, and Chattanooga ranks fourth.