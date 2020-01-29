A woman was struck and killed by a care car while trying to cross busy Rosa L Parks boulevard, she is the second person killed in just one week while trying to cross a street. the woman was not in a crosswalk.
A News4 camera crew caught at least half a dozen people crossing Rosa Parks boulevard, without using a crosswalk, we asked one man crossing, if it would be safer using the crosswalk about a block away.
"Nobody's gonna walk all the way there just to cross the street," said the man.
The nearest crosswalk by Rosa Parks boulevard, where the woman was hit and killed is about a block away, Lindsey Gandon of Walk/Bike Nashville says, that's a big problem.
'There's only so long we can expect people in their busy lives, to walk to get to a crosswalk,' said Gandon.
Our camera caught a lot of people leaving a nearby Kroger store, trying to cross the busy road as quickly as possible, with on coming traffic going at least forty-five miles an hour.
'An intersection like this, right near a grocery store, people walking with grocery bags, we have to have more crosswalks," said Gandon.
Gandon says, there is on solution to the problem.
'Crosswalks, signals, sidewalks, ped-lanes, that kind of infrastructure does cost money, but we have to put people's safety first, people are getting killed," said Gandon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.