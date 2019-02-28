You can learn how to be good at something, but it helps a lot if you have natural talent, especially when you're young.
That applies to sports, school work and, in this case, art.
Fifth grade art class is likely to produce some refrigerator quality drawings of flowers and trees.
But Nashville 11-year-old Drew Morrison is creating art far beyond his years.
"I'm using shadows to create a depth,” said Drew.
Drew has no idea what his painting today will wind up looking like, but he hopes it's something close to this – abstract art, the kind where it may look like any kid could do it, but they can’t.
What it is, is all up to you.
"Because it can be whatever you want some people see different things in abstract art,” said Drew.
He has already created more than 200 pieces of art at the age of 11. He just won the Vanguard Black History Month Award competing with adults.
"You can teach anyone to draw, but some have natural talent some have the knack for it,” said Leighton Lancaster, his art teacher.
Drew is in the knack for it category.
Lancaster knows other paintings may be easier to appreciate and understand, abstract requires backwards thinking, color theory and design.
Classmates draw pretty flowers and he knows that's great, just not for him.
“I actually started off painting flowers, but I don't do that anymore,” said Drew.
