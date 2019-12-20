(WSMV) - The NASCAR world is mourning the loss of racing legend Junior Johnson. Many took to social media to honor and pay tribute to "The Last American Hero".
The NASCAR world mourns the passing of Hall of Famer Junior Johnson, who has died at the age of 88: https://t.co/QBv0RjnB47 pic.twitter.com/MqcKrT8MA0— NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 20, 2019
NASCAR statement from Jim France on the passing of Junior Johnson. pic.twitter.com/Kg8aaVitxH— NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 20, 2019
What a legend and all around great guy. https://t.co/4CiMF5Km0g— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) December 20, 2019
A legend died today and NASCAR will never be the sameJunior Johnson, Rest In Peace, you set the bar high my friend and you will always be missed and never forgotten— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) December 21, 2019
Robert Glenn Johnson, Jr.The Last American Hero.What a Legend.Rest easy Junior. https://t.co/NdSokBy8G0— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 20, 2019
One of the great legends of our sport. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Bzs47ViJKf— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) December 21, 2019
From his early days running moonshine through the end of his life, Junior Johnson wholly embodied the @NASCAR spirit.Thanks for all the memories, hero. pic.twitter.com/MeD0Rot2As— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) December 20, 2019
“The Last American Hero” Can’t imagine the things that man got to experience in his lifetime. What an inspiration!!! Junior Johnson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DdvMPaFD71— Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) December 21, 2019
