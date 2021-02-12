NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NASCAR is returning to Nashville in a little more than four months. This June, for the first time in 37 years, NASCAR Cup Series racing will be front and center at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville.
"I joke with my friends. If you left your home unattended for about ten years, there would be few things you need before you invite friends and family over," Erik Moses said. Moses is the President of Nashville Superspeedway.
Since 2011, a racing jewel in Middle Tennessee that was once home to NASCAR Xfinity Series Races has been without the energy and passion that once filled with the venue. Now June 18-20, the Superspeedway will be transformed into a world-class venue for the Ally 400.
"Expectations of our fans in 2021 will be significantly different than 2011 and 2020," Moses said.
Officials have poured around 10 million dollars into the track over the next two years. Centered around racing, it will, of course, have a Nashville flavor.
"Infield care center is being completely gutted and redone. All the suites will be redone. Lighting, sound system," Moses said of the renovations.
"We are just upgrading the finishes and the suites and the tower," Cohen Rodgers, a project engineer on-site, said. "What we are doing is going to be pretty sweet and an awesome finished product."
The significant adjustments needed to comply with NASCAR are already underway.
"We have safer barriers in order to protect the drivers," Moses said. "We have done asphalt on our apron to our concrete track."
Getting the Superspeedway ready for racing will always be the primary objective. Moses tells News 4 the venue will also be used for many other things throughout the year.
"That is the straw that stirs the drink," he said. "We are a willing partner to be creative and work with promoters and organizers. You will see it ramp up pretty rapidly."
"You don't spend this much on a facility and venue to open it up once or twice a year."
