NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This weekend, NASCAR engines are revving up at the Nashville Superspeedway for the time in years.

Today is the Xfinity Series where stock cars are racing and paving the way for Sunday's main event. For the first time ever on this track, the NASCAR cup series leaves the starting line at 2:30pm.

The venue is ready for long-anticipated event.

The Nashville Superspeedway is the largest concrete-only track in NASCAR, and the crew at the track has spent the last year getting it ready for race day.

Hendrick trio sets pace at re-opened Nashville Superspeedway LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — New track, same old names atop the leaderboard.

Some drivers spoke with News4 and said they are curious to see how the track surface holds up since it's a new venue.

Stock car racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. told News 4 "I think Nashville is kind of its own beast. It's concrete. Fairly flat compared to other racetracks. Similar size. the concrete does have a different reaction as far as how much rubber is laid down."

Chase Briscoe, another stock car racer, said "I don't necessarily get tied up in the differences. they drive relatively the same. how the rubber gets picked up is different. but from a feel standpoint, I don't notice a difference from a concrete track to an asphalt track or whatever."