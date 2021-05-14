NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We are a little more than one month away from NACAR returning to Nashville.
In June, for the first time in 37 years, NASCAR Cup Series racing will be front and center at Nashville Superspeedway.
For one person, he has literally waited, and worked towards the return of racing to the Superspeedway for a decade.
"Nothing like the smell of hearing those cars fire up and smelling the fumes," Donald Huebner told News 4.
Huebner is the manager of facilities and maintenance at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon.
"Just to feel your body tremble from vibration of the motors...nothing like seeing it in person."
Huebner doesn't just enjoy raceways, he loves everything about the Superspeedway.
"Ten years out here all by yourself I could have had a dog follow me around," Huebner said while laughing.
Since working at the Superspeedway since 2001, Donald helped take care of the facility here for the next 11 years.
But since the track closed in 2011, Donald has been the one-man solely responsible for the upkeep.
"Originally I was just a maintenance person," he said. "After it closed, we kept everything as much together as we could. Kept the grounds mowed. WE had a lot of potential companies looking at us. Just no large-scale events. It was disheartening. I knew the facility had such good potential and something had to happen."
And now more than decade later it has, as Nashville Superspeedway will host three races Fathers Day Weekend capped off with the Ally 400.
No one has waited longer for that day ahead than Donald.
"The nine years I honestly believed. The last year it was getting challenging. I really believe we have fans coming from all over. I just can’t believe this place can’t be a success. If people come out and experience it, they will become a racing fan."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.