LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Some NASCAR fans have been waiting for a weekend like this since the 1980's. People have come countrywide to be at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Some NASCAR fans have been waiting for a weekend like this since the 1980's. People have come countrywide to be at the Nashville Superspeedway.
It has been thirty years since NASCAR had a race here near Nashville and fans are excited for the event. Race cars move at 200 miles per hour. Race car fans don't.
If napping had a Hall of Fame Indiana's Steve Quebbeman would be in it. He and his wife Kathy are nuts for NASCAR.
“You have to have energy and built it up for all the excitement to start,” Quebbeman said.
Friday was a truck race, but during the day the only drivers you'll see are pulling in the RV's. Nashville is a destination on its own, but these races just make it more attractive.
We are a little more than 24 hours away from the big weekend of racing in Wilson County. But for many coming in from out of town, they've already made themselves at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.