LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Some NASCAR fans have been waiting for a weekend like this since the 1980's. People have come countrywide to be at the Nashville Superspeedway.

It has been thirty years since NASCAR had a race here near Nashville and fans are excited for the event. Race cars move at 200 miles per hour. Race car fans don't.

If napping had a Hall of Fame Indiana's Steve Quebbeman would be in it. He and his wife Kathy are nuts for NASCAR.

“You have to have energy and built it up for all the excitement to start,” Quebbeman said.

Friday was a truck race, but during the day the only drivers you'll see are pulling in the RV's. Nashville is a destination on its own, but these races just make it more attractive.