Some NASCAR fans have been waiting for a weekend like this since the 1980's; many of them traveling far and wide to attend.

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Some NASCAR fans have been waiting for a weekend like this since the 1980's. People have come countrywide to be at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Some NASCAR fans have been waiting for a weekend like this since the 1980's. People have come countrywide to be at the Nashville Superspeedway.

It has been thirty years since NASCAR had a race here near Nashville and fans are excited for the event. Race cars move at 200 miles per hour. Race car fans don't.

If napping had a Hall of Fame Indiana's Steve Quebbeman would be in it. He and his wife Kathy are nuts for NASCAR.

“You have to have energy and built it up for all the excitement to start,” Quebbeman said.

Friday was a truck race, but during the day the only drivers you'll see are pulling in the RV's. Nashville is a destination on its own, but these races just make it more attractive.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.