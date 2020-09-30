LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The NASCAR Cup Series will make its Nashville Superspeedway debut in 2021 on Father's Day, Sunday, June 20, 2021.
NASCAR and track officials announced the date Wednesday as part of the full 2021 Cup Series schedule release. The race also kicks off NBC's coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
Fans may purchase individual tickets, select packages and camping spots. Camping spots can be reserved starting in November.
Fans are also encouraged to visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com and follow the instructions in order to become eligible for an exclusive ticket pre-sale before seats go on sale to the general public.
The Father's Day race in 2021 marks NASCAR's return to Middle Tennessee and Nashville Superspeedway for the first time since 2011. Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be announced at a later date this year.
“We look forward to welcoming America’s best drivers and Middle Tennessee race fans back to Nashville Superspeedway in June,” said track president Erik Moses. “I can’t think of a better date for families to enjoy all the excitement and pageantry of the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway than Father’s Day.”
Dover International Speedway, a sister track to Nashville Superspeedway and also owned by Dover Motorsports, Inc., will host a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
