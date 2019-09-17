NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville will be giving the NASCAR Champioin's Week the Music City treatment like only our city can.
Nashville and NASCAR are coming together for a celebration fit for a champion (literally), and you don’t want to miss it.
Music City will play host to NASCAR Champion’s Week, a celebration filled with more fan interactions than ever before, music, race cars, driver appearances and much more from Dec. 3-5.
The Champion’s Week-closing Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards will take place Dec. 5 starting at 6:00 pm CT at the Music City Center. For the first time, access to the Awards and a reserved location on the Red Carpet will be available to the general public. You can secure your exclusive fan package by visiting www.nascar.com/championsweek.
The Awards will celebrate the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion as well as honor the top drivers and performers from the season.
Prior to the Awards, fans can attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Red Carpet at the Music City Center. There is nothing like seeing drivers and their families, as well as industry executives and celebrities, walk the walk under the lights.
The 2019 NASCAR Awards serve as the capstone of the week, but there’s plenty of fan-focused activity over three days.
• It starts on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with NASCAR Night at the Opry Hosted by PNC Bank. From 9:30 PM CT at Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry will put on a unique show infused with a NASCAR flavor.
• It wouldn’t be Champion’s Week without autograph sessions with your favorite playoff driver, either. Throughout the three-day event in Nashville, there will be various opportunities to get autographs from your favorite drivers and other NASCAR personalities.
• The streets of Nashville will host “Burnouts on Broadway” on Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m. CT. All 16 of the Monster Energy Series Playoffs drivers will take on the neon-lit streets to put on a show you have to see to believe.
• Champion’s Week wouldn’t be complete without a Fan Fest, featuring the race cars of all 16 playoffs drivers, partner displays and activations, amplified social media engagement as well as other programming and content.
For more information, visit: www.nascar.com/championsweek.
