NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled NASCAR Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Nashville.
The event was slated to come to the Music City in early December, but "with the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus and the impact on the industry," this year's event was canceled on Monday.
"The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champions will be celebrated at the end of the season with more details to come. We look forward to returning to Nashville in 2021," NASCAR said in a statement on Monday.
#BREAKING NASCAR announces Champions Week will not happen in 2020.The celebration was supposed to be in Nashville, like it was in 2019.Sport says it will return to the Music City in 2021@WSMV https://t.co/lGt4N8Hyy6— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) June 29, 2020
The NASCAR Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Series Awards came to Nashville for the first time last year.
