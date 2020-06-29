NASCAR Nashville 2021 Auto Racing

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled NASCAR Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Nashville. 

The event was slated to come to the Music City in early December, but "with the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus and the impact on the industry," this year's event was canceled on Monday. 

"The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champions will be celebrated at the end of the season with more details to come. We look forward to returning to Nashville in 2021," NASCAR said in a statement on Monday. 

The NASCAR Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Series Awards came to Nashville for the first time last year. 

