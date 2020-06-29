FILE -- In this April 3, 2010, file photo, Kevin Harvick takes the checkered flag at the finish line to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series Nashville 300 auto race at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tenn. NASCAR is set to return to the track in 2021. Nashville Superspeedway will hold a Cup race for the first time next season. It ends NASCAR’s decade-long drought at the track. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)