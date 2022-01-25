NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – NASA scientists celebrated Monday the landing of the James Webb Telescope at its destination.
The most powerful telescope in, and out, of this world, has parked itself in its new home nearly 1 million miles away from Earth. This was a nearly month-long journey through space.
Our 4Warn meteorologist Stefano DiPietro compared the Webb Telescope to the well-known Hubble Telescope that currently orbits the Earth at around 354 miles whereas Webb is orbiting 930,000 miles away from earth.
A big difference between the two telescopes is that Webb will be orbiting the sun instead of Earth.
In terms of design, the Webb telescope is six times larger than that of the Hubble which means that it can absorb and reflect more light that the Hubble can. This means the Webb Telescope will be able to see farther into space and thus be able to see farther back in time.
Webb will be showing us this in infrared light which is different than the Hubble that uses visible light. Both telescopes are projected to remain in operation to get a better view of our universe.
