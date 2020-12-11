NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This morning new images taken by the Hubble space telescope are giving us another incredible look at space.

“We’re commemorating Hubble’s 30th birthday this year. Hubble is a wonderful telescope — it’s in space orbiting the earth to get above the blurring effects above the Earth’s atmosphere,” said Dr. Jennifer Wiseman, NASA Hubble senior project scientist.

To celebrate the telescope’s big birthday, NASA released a collection of newly processed pictures. 

Dr. Wiseman says the new collection of pictures include looks at galaxies, clusters of tightly configured stars and colorful nebulae.

The images were requested by sky-watchers all over the world

“The objects were selected out of a catalog. A lot of astronomy enthusiasts are familiar with the catalog because these are things that can be seen with a backyard telescope,” Dr. Wiseman.   

Over the years, Hubble has revealed incredible views of cosmic wonders.

“It has taught us things that we could have never imagined before,” Dr. Wiseman said. “The universe as a whole, it’s shown us such great detail images of these nurseries of where new stars are forming and of other galaxies.”

To view a slideshow of the newly released images from the Hubble telescope click here.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.