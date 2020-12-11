NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This morning new images taken by the Hubble space telescope are giving us another incredible look at space.
“We’re commemorating Hubble’s 30th birthday this year. Hubble is a wonderful telescope — it’s in space orbiting the earth to get above the blurring effects above the Earth’s atmosphere,” said Dr. Jennifer Wiseman, NASA Hubble senior project scientist.
To celebrate the telescope’s big birthday, NASA released a collection of newly processed pictures.
Dr. Wiseman says the new collection of pictures include looks at galaxies, clusters of tightly configured stars and colorful nebulae.
The images were requested by sky-watchers all over the world
“The objects were selected out of a catalog. A lot of astronomy enthusiasts are familiar with the catalog because these are things that can be seen with a backyard telescope,” Dr. Wiseman.
Over the years, Hubble has revealed incredible views of cosmic wonders.
“It has taught us things that we could have never imagined before,” Dr. Wiseman said. “The universe as a whole, it’s shown us such great detail images of these nurseries of where new stars are forming and of other galaxies.”
To view a slideshow of the newly released images from the Hubble telescope click here.
