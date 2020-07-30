NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - NASA is headed back to Mars this morning to determine whether or not there was ever life on the red planet.
The new rover, Perseverance, will be on the Martian surface for two years, collecting samples of rock and soil to be brought back to Earth.
The rover is about the size of a car and will travel more than 65 million miles to reach its destination.
LIVE NOW: The #CountdownToMars begins.— NASA (@NASA) July 30, 2020
We are launching a historic mission to the Red Planet. Tune in to watch @NASAPersevere liftoff and begin her mission to search for signs of ancient life on another world: https://t.co/JxyRCol01i
There have been several upgrades to the rover since the last mission to Mars. One of them includes 'Ingenuity,' a small drone helicopter attached to the rover that NASA hopes will become the first aircraft to ever fly on another planet.
Some of the technology on this mission will help determine if there is a future for humans on Mars. One piece of tech is being called 'MOXIE."
"MOXIE's objective is to prove that you can take in the atmosphere and actually generate oxygen while on the ground," said Swati Mohan, engineer on the Perseverance mission. "This is important to astronauts because they need oxygen to breathe. There's only so much that we can bring from Earth to Mars. If we can prove that we can generate oxygen on Mars that brings us one step closer to being able to create habitats and livable areas for humans on Mars."
You can follow the launch live on NASA social media, or by clicking the link here: https://bit.ly/312FPXS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.